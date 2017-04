Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS) surges 7 percent compared to 1 percent fall in benchmark BSE Sensex.

Stock rose as much as 12.7 pct to mark life high at 371.90 rupees.

Telecom tower company to gain from mega-spectrum auction as it will accelerate data-network rollouts by all operators - analysts.

"Current 2100 mhz band is less efficient for 3G services, one should expect operators to increase their presence via Bharti Infratel's towers," an analyst tracking the sector says.

Bharti Infratel is 74.86 pct owned by India's Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) - exchange data.

