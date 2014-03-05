Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks
Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS) gain 6.2 percent after the company entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' (RELI.NS) telecom unit.
"Reliance Jio can hire nearly 5,000 towers from Bharti Infratel in FY15 which means a rental income of around 2 billion rupees for the company," an analysts tracking the sector said.
Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) in December 2013 had agreed to share network infrastructure.
Bharti Infratel is the tower unit of Bharti Airtel.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SINGAPORE Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.