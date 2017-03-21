An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about 21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel Ltd.

In a disclosure filed with National Stock Exchange, Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infra Investments, a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Airtel, would acquire about 400 million shares on or after March 27.

Shares of Bharti Infratel rose as much as 1.34 percent in early trade on Tuesday to be among the top gainers on the broader Nifty 50 index.

