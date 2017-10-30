FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street
#Deals
October 30, 2017 / 11:35 AM / in 6 minutes

Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 17 percent drop in second-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimate, as higher expenses weighed.

Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Profit after tax fell to 6.38 billion rupees ($98.40 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 7.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Monday. bit.ly/2gV9q2w

Analysts on average had expected the company, which is majority owned by Bharti Enterprises, to post a profit of 7.41 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses rose nearly 7 percent to 8.61 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.8375 rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

