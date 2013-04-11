Men make phone calls as they sit on a railing with Bharti Airtel billboards installed on it, along a sidewalk in Kolkata February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI A consortium of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd(BRTI.NS) has qualified to enter the final stage of a telecommunications licensing process in Myanmar, a company source said on Thursday, pitting it against some of the world's leading carriers to secure a permit in one of the last major untapped markets.

There are still more than a dozen companies competing for the two licences on offer, the source said, declining to give any further details.

China Mobile, Vodafone(VOD.L), and a group backed by George Soros last week said they were in the race for a telecom licence in Myanmar.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)