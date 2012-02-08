BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel's stake in its Nigerian unit is "completely safe" and the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers has appealed against a Nigeria court verdict, said Manoj Kohli, its chief executive for international operations.
A Nigerian court last month ruled that Bharti's ownership of Airtel Nigeria is "null and void" because co-founder and 5 percent shareholder Econet Wireless was not consulted on the transfer, according to a judgment seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year