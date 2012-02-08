NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel's stake in its Nigerian unit is "completely safe" and the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers has appealed against a Nigeria court verdict, said Manoj Kohli, its chief executive for international operations.

A Nigerian court last month ruled that Bharti's ownership of Airtel Nigeria is "null and void" because co-founder and 5 percent shareholder Econet Wireless was not consulted on the transfer, according to a judgment seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)