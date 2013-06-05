BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 5 Shareholders of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday approved a $1.2 billion deal to sell a 5 percent stake of the company to the Qatar Foundation Endowment, the company said.
The deal marks Qatar's first major investment in a listed Indian company. It will also help Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunications carrier, pare some its $11.7 billion debt.
The Qatar Foundation Endowment is an investment vehicle of the Qatar Foundation controlled by Sheikha Mozah, the wife of the country's ruler. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.