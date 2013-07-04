US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW DELHI, July 4 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecommunications carrier, has raised its stake to 51 percent in a wireless broadband venture founded by Qualcomm Inc, the Indian company said on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel, which last year agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm's India 4G broadband venture, did not say how much it paid for the additional 2 percent stake.
Bharti Airtel said the four separate entities that are part of the broadband venture have become its subsidiaries after the stake increase.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.