NEW DELHI, July 4 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecommunications carrier, has raised its stake to 51 percent in a wireless broadband venture founded by Qualcomm Inc, the Indian company said on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel, which last year agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm's India 4G broadband venture, did not say how much it paid for the additional 2 percent stake.

Bharti Airtel said the four separate entities that are part of the broadband venture have become its subsidiaries after the stake increase.