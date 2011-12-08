NEW DELHI Dec 8 Bharti Airtel said on Thursday it will have exclusive distribution rights for some of Samsung Electronics Co's wireless products in 17 African countries for the first six months after their launch, under a two-year partnership pact signed between the firms.

Bharti, the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers, said in a statement the move was aimed at driving mobile penetration in Africa.

The products include smartphones, mass-market mobile handsets, tablet computers, dongles and routers, Bharti, India's top mobile operator, said in a statement on Thursday.

Bharti currently operates in 16 African countries and secured licences in September to start services in Rwanda. The company has more than 50 million mobile subscribers in Africa. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)