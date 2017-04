A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) shares gain 1.5 percent.

American Tower Corp (AMT.N) to buy Bharti Nigeria phone masts for $1.1 billion.

American Tower said in a separate filing it expected the deal value to be about $1.05 billion, subject to adjustment.

Divestment of towers could fetch $1.8-$2 billion, which could help Bharti bring down its debt and reduce capex burden, says Macquarie.

