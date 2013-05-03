MUMBAI May 3 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose as much as 4.7 percent in early trade after the company said it would sell a 5 percent stake to Qatar Foundation Endowment for $1.26 billion.

Bharti Airtel said it would issue 199.87 million shares to Qatar Foundation at 340 rupees per share.

Bharti Airtel shares were up 2.8 percent at 325.95 rupees. They earlier touched a high of 331.5 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)