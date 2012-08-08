MUMBAI Aug 8 Shares in India's top telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel fell over 4 percent, heading towards its lowest close since May this year, after the company reported June quarter results below analyst estimates.

Bharti Airtel reported its 10th straight quarter of profit decline as competition squeezed margins despite gaining subscriber market share from some of its smaller rivals.

Bharti shares were last down 3.9 percent at 282.10 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)