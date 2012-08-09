* Goldman, Standard Chartered downgrade after earnings miss
* Shares fall more than 10 percent in two days
* Competition, airwave auction delay pose risks - analysts
MUMBAI, Aug 9 Bharti Airtel shares on
Thursday extended a recent drop to their lowest close in nearly
six years as banks including Goldman Sachs cut their ratings on
India's top telecoms carrier following disappointing quarterly
earnings.
The poster boy of India's telecoms sector has fallen 12.6
percent since reporting a 10th straight quarter of declining
profits on Wednesday.
Intense competition has forced the carrier to pare some call
prices and spend more on networks and marketing in an effort to
hold market share, squeezing margins.
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy"
with a revised target price of 270 rupees, saying it expected
"relatively weak" operational momentum in Bharti's operations in
India and Africa.
"We see further downside risks to consensus estimates if
Bharti continues to maintain/regain market share at the expense
of profitability," Goldman analysts led by Sachin Salgaonkar
wrote in a note to clients.
Bharti shares fell 6.4 percent to end at 256.75 rupees,
their lowest close since Oct 26,2006, and extending a 6.6
percent drop in the previous session. The stock is down more
than 25 percent on the year, compared with a rise of about 14
percent in the broader BSE index.
Standard Chartered cut Bharti to "in-line" from "outperform"
and cut its target price to 300 rupees from 380 rupees. Nomura
cut its target price on the stock to 280 rupees from 295 rupees,
but retained its "neutral" rating.
Established Indian carriers such as Bharti and Vodafone's
local unit are expected to benefit from a shake-up in
the crowded market after the country's top court ordered the
revoking of permits awarded to eight smaller rivals, including
Telenor's Indian unit.
The permits affected by the court order will be revoked
after a mobile airwave auction, which will be the last chance
for the companies to win back their permits.
The auction had been due by end-August, but the telecoms
ministry is seeking a delay until November as it finalises the
bidding rules and the process.
"Delay in auctions implies an extended period of pressure on
mobile profitability," Standard Chartered analysts Rahul Singh
and Saurav Anand wrote in a note.
"While our long-term thesis of an imminent shake-up in the
sector and/or tariff hike stays, the wait for realising these
gains is getting longer," they wrote.
Analysts are most bearish on the outlook for the telecom
services sector in India, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine
Data, which gives the sector a score of 28 for an upgrade in
ratings and earnings estimates. By comparison, the Indian
healthcare sector has the highest score of 78.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Devidutta Tripathy; Additional
reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE; Editing by
Richard Pullin)