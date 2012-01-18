BRIEF-RBI says banks may also use ratings of INFOMERICS for purpose of risk weighting claims for capital adequacy purposes
NEW DELHI Jan 18 Top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it will challenge in court a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand from the country's tax office over payments to international telecoms operators.
"Bharti Airtel is fully compliant on all applicable income tax provisions," the company said in a statement.
"This demand notice, pertaining to applicability of withholding tax on payments made to international operators, is not justified and we will take appropriate legal recourse," it said, without elaborating.
Bharti operates telecoms services in 19 countries across Asia and Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers. ($1 = 50.7350 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
