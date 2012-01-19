MUMBAI Jan 19 Shares in Bharti Airtel , India's top Indian mobile phone carrier, fell 1.9 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday after a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand by the government.

Bharti, which operates telecoms services in 19 countries across Asia and Africa, said it would challenge in court the tax demand over payments to international telecoms operators. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)