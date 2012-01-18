LUSAKA Jan 18 Bharti Airtel's
Zambian unit plans to increase its subscriber base by nearly a
quarter this year after similar growth in 2011, its managing
director said on Wednesday, as it taps growing demand for data
services.
Bharti, on an aggressive push to win market share in Africa
from entrenched players such as South Africa's MTN Group
and Kenya's Safaricom, is spending $250
million on network upgrades and expansion in Zambia, Fayaz King
said.
Airtel Zambia on Tuesday launched a high-speed 3.75G
network, to boost data penetration that is still under 7 percent
in the southern African country.
"With these modern services we see a situation where we will
grow and see another 1 million customers by the end of this
year," King said, without saying how much the company plans to
invest in the coming financial year, which starts in April.
Airtel Zambia's subscribers totalled 4.2 million in
December, representing an increase of about 24 percent in 2011,
he said.
Airtel Zambia has the largest subscriber base in Zambia
followed by MTN, with 2.7 million and Zamtel, majority owned by
Libya's LAP Green Networks with 1 million customers.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Dolan)