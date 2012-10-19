SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
Top telecom carrier Bharti Airtel(BRTI.NS) will bid in an upcoming auction of mobile phone airwaves, said a company source, who declined to be named as the matter is not public yet.
The airwaves auction is the result of a Supreme Court order to revoke permits issued in a scandal-tainted sale in 2008. Bharti Airtel is not affected by that court order but it could be looking to buy additional spectrum.
Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to start on November 12. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.