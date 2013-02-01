A man stands next to a shop painted with an advertisement for Bharti Airtel on the outskirts of Jammu December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS), India's top mobile network operator, hopes to issue dollar bonds of up to $1 billion in the current fiscal year that ends in March, Sarvjit Dhillon, Group CFO at Bharti Enterprises, said on Friday.

Bharti Enterprises is the parent of Bharti Airtel which on Friday reported a fall in net profit for the twelfth consecutive quarter, missing estimates by a wide margin.

Bharti Airtel, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, said consolidated net profit fell to 2.84 billion rupees in the fiscal third quarter that ended December 31, from 10.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

