MUMBAI Feb 22 India's Bharti Airtel is planning to meet global investors starting on Monday for a potential benchmark-sized dollar bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Standard Chartered, Barclays, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are arranging the meetings in Asia, Europe, and the United States, said the source.

Benchmark sales are usually of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)