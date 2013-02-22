BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 22 India's Bharti Airtel is planning to meet global investors starting on Monday for a potential benchmark-sized dollar bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Standard Chartered, Barclays, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are arranging the meetings in Asia, Europe, and the United States, said the source.
Benchmark sales are usually of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: