* Picks seven arrangers for investor meet
* Bond sale to depend on market conditions
(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 22 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd
is planning to meet global investors for what could
potentially be its debut dollar bond sale nearly two years after
failing to pull the trigger on a similar exercise.
The country's top mobile operator has picked seven foreign
banks to arrange the meetings in Asia, Europe and the United
States, said two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
The roadshow comes after Sarvjit Dhillon, the chief
financial officer of Bharti Enterprises, the parent company of
Bharti Airtel, told Reuters the wireless carrier was hoping to
raise up to $1 billion in the fiscal year that ends in March.
The banks are arranging the global investor meetings on
behalf of Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands), a unit of
Bharti Airtel, the sources said, declining to be named as they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
A bond sale would depend on market conditions, the sources
said.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Back in June 2011, Bharti met with investors but opted not
to press ahead with a bond offering.
A renewed push for a potential bond sale comes as global
debt markets continue to attract Asian borrowers.
However, Indian borrowers account for only $2.05 billion of
the $35 billion raised from Asian issuers in dollars, euros or
yen so far this year, with only three issuers tapping investors.
Last year saw record offerings from Asia with $208.29
billion raised from 353 deals in these three currencies, with
Indian borrowers accounting for only $8.15 billion in 2012.
If Bharti's bond materialises, the company will be the
second-largest private sector borrower from India to tap the
global bond markets this year after Reliance Industries Ltd's
$800 million perpetual bond in late January.
More Indian borrowers are expected to access overseas
markets for funding because the cost of domestic borrowing still
remains high even after the central bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points last month.
Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and UBS are the arrangers for the
investor meet.
Bharti Airtel is rated "BBB-" by Fitch, "BB+" by S&P.
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick
Macfie)