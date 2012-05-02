BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
NEW DELHI May 2 Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, expects consolidated capital expenditure of between $3 billion and $3.2 billion in the fiscal year that started in April, an executive said on Wednesday.
The capex outlook excludes any potential payment for spectrum, said Sarvjit Singh Dhillon, group chief financial officer at the mobile operator's parent Bharti Enterprises.
Earlier Bharti Airtel reported its ninth straight quarterly profit decline as intense price competition and losses on foreign exchange eroded earnings. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year