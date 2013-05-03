BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
DUBAI May 3 Qatar plans to be an active investor in Bharti Airtel, the Indian telecoms group in which one of its investment vehicles has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake, a person close to the Qataris said on Friday.
"QFE (Qatar Foundation Endowment) will be taking a board seat and this shows that on this one they'll be active investors and will have a say on the company's future," the source said.
"Qatar is in for the very long term," the person added.
Through its various holding companies, Qatar owns stakes in a variety of companies but rarely plays a publicly active role. Last year, it surprised investors by forcing Glencore to raise its takeover offer for Xstrata. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Jane Barrett)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp