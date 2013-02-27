MUMBAI, Feb 27 India's Bharti Airtel shares rose as much as 2.9 percent on Wednesday on continued hopes the government will be forced to cut the reserve prices for the remaining auctions of airwaves, thus improving the earnings outlook for the sector. Shares also benefitted after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on Bharti Airtel Ltd to "overweight" from "equalweight," citing positive factors such as rising tariffs and data volumes, falling capital spending and eased competitive intensity. Bharti shares were up 2.3 percent as of 0355 GMT after gaining 1.56 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)