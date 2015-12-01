MUMBAI Dec 1 French insurer AXA has
raised its holdings in Indian insurance joint ventures with
Bharti Enterprises to 49 percent, the latest in a slew of
similar deals after a rule change easing cap on foreign
ownership in the local insurance companies.
The government earlier this year allowed foreign ownership
in the $50 billion Indian insurance sector to up to 49 percent
from a maximum permissible 26 percent stake, a move that is
aimed at giving a boost to the capital-starved sector.
AXA has raised stakes in its life and non-life insurance
joint ventures with Bharti to 49 percent from 26 percent, the
two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Financial details
of the transaction were not disclosed.
The easing of foreign ownership rules has opened doors for
foreign insurers such as Prudential Plc and Standard
Life Plc to take a higher interest in the business in
India, where insurance penetration is low.
Last month, Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co said
it has agreed to raise its stake in Reliance Life Insurance, a
unit of Indian billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital Ltd
to 49 percent.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)