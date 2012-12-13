NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel Ltd's up to $830 million initial public offering was fully covered by Thursday afternoon, stock exchange data showed.

The IPO, India's biggest in two years, is scheduled to close on Friday. Bharti Infratel is a unit of top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd. [ID: nL4N0993TK] (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)