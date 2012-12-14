* IPO could be priced at around 230 rupees/share - sources
* Institutional part receives strong response, retail bid
weak
* Busy week for share sales in India, about $2 bln worth
sold
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 Indian telecoms tower operator
Bharti Infratel's share sale to raise up to $830 million was
subscribed 1.3 times, a weaker-than-hoped for response to the
country's biggest initial public offering in two years.
Bharti Infratel could price the IPO at around 230 rupees per
share, near the top end of the indicative price range and at the
level it agreed to allot shares to cornerstone investors in the
pre-IPO sale, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The company's board will meet soon to take a decision on the
final price, said one of the sources. All the sources declined
to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Bharti Infratel, a unit of Bharti Airtel, India's
top mobile phone carrier, had set an indicative price range of
210-240 rupees for the IPO, which was launched on Tuesday.
The tower operator's offering attracted strong demand from
portfolio investors, with the portion reserved for them covered
2.8 times. Just 18 percent of the retail investors' book was
bid.
Bharti Infratel's IPO hit the market in what was a busy week
of share sales in India with about $2 billion worth of equity
deals in a single week, after a lacklustre first half of the
year.
Earlier this week, Credit Analysis and Research got bids for
more than 40 times the number of shares on offer in an IPO to
raise up to $99 million, while jewellery retailer PC Jeweller
Ltd's offer of up to $112 million was covered nearly 7 times.
Telecommunications tower operators, which get their revenue
from leasing out mobile phone masts to carriers, are going
through a challenging time after India's Supreme Court ordered
the cellular permits of several carriers to be revoked.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan,
Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
, UBS as well as India's Kotak Mahindra
and Enam advised Bharti Infratel on the IPO.
($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by David Cowell)