RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
NEW DELHI, April 30 Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel plans to talk to the telecoms unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd to lease out towers, its Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta said on Tuesday.
Last week, energy-focused Reliance took a step closer to launching 4G services into the fiercely competitive Indian telecoms market with a deal to lease undersea cable capacity from rival Bharti Airtel.
Bharti Infratel also expects faster network rollout in India by mobile carriers this fiscal year, Gupta told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure