BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
April 27 Bharti Infratel Ltd
* Bharti infratel ltd says are entering a phase of high growth
* Says march-quarter consol net profit 5.58 billion rupees
* March-quarter consol income from operations 29.47 billion rupees versus 27.9 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol net profit was 5.34 billion rupees
* Declares final dividend of 6.5 rupees/share Source text: bit.ly/1EaTaeK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.