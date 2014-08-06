The Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS), India's top mobile phone carrier, said it will sell up to 45 million shares in unit Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS) on Thursday at a floor price of 250 rupees a share.

The sale will be through the stock exchange. Bharti Airtel will raise up to 11.25 billion rupees ($183 million) at the floor price set, according to Reuters calculation.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel owned 79.4 percent of Bharti Infratel, which is a mobile phone mast operator.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)