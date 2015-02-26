BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
(Correct dateline) Feb 26 Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd : * Says got shareholders' nod for change in co's name to hemang resources ltd * Source text: bit.ly/1FY2MME * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
* Says has allotted 783,777 equity shares of INR 10 each to foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) holders Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUOrfe) Further company coverage: