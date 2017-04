An employee works inside the power cable testing laboratory for insulation at the Kei Industries in Rajasthan August 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) falls about 8 percent after April-June earnings lag estimates.

Citi warned earnings imply BHEL's backlog may have dipped below 1 trillion rupees (16.33 billion U.S. dollar) for the first time since April-June 2009.

Citi said BHEL might miss company's own sales and inflow targets in FY15.

(1 US dollar = 61.2500 rupee)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)