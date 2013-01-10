BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 10 Shares in Indiabulls Power Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped on Thursday after Barclays Capital and Citigroup warned two thermal power projects the two companies were involved with could have been held up.
Barclays Capital and Citigroup both cited a report from the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power, highlighting that Indiabulls's projects at Nashik and Amravati in Maharashtra state had been held up due to "suspension of payments by financiers".
BHEL is a key supplier to Indiabulls on the two projects, according to these analysts.
BHEL and Indiabulls were not immediately available for comment.
BHEL shares were down 1.9 percent as of 0615 GMT; while Indiabulls shares were down 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
