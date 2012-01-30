MUMBAI Jan 30 Shares in India's state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell more than 5 percent in pre-open trade on Monday, after the company reported a lower-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in its fiscal third-quarter net profit.

NTPC Ltd fell 1.4 percent after the leading Indian power producer posted a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by a surge in fuel costs.

In comparison, the main BSE index was down 0.56 percent in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)