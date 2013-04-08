NEW DELHI, April 8 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd , India's state-run top power equipment maker, expects orders inflow in the current fiscal year ending March 2014 would be better than the previous year, its Finance Director P.K. Bajpai said on Monday.

The company's provisional orders inflow in the year ended March 31 rose roughly 43 percent to 315.28 billion rupees, it said earlier. It posted an 8 percent fall in provisional net profit for the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)