BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Oct 11 Nomura downgraded Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to 'reduce' from 'neutral', saying a revival of new orders was "unlikely" and lower-than-expected coal supply could lead to order cancellations.
Rising competition and falling utilisation could also impact margins, Nomura added.
The bank maintained its target price on India's top power equipment maker at 199 rupees. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.