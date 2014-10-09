Infosys in process of adding two new members to board - report
Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services exporter, is in the process of expanding its board of directors by inducting two more members, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals(BHEL.NS) gain 4.65 percent.
Company on Tuesday said it won a 78 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) contract for a power project.
The contract value is almost 7-8 percent of its outstanding order book - Dealers.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.