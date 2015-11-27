* Offers 5.75 euros per share
* Oddo bid tops Fosun's 5.10 eur/share proposal
* Oddo to sell parts of BHF to SocGen if bid succeeds
* Fosun says analysing situation
(Adds Oddo comment, context)
By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Nov 27 French private bank Oddo & Cie
challenged Chinese investor Fosun on Friday
by launching a counter-bid to buy BHF Kleinwort Benson
that valued the Anglo-German lender at 760 million
euros ($805 million).
Oddo said it would offer 5.75 euros per share to buy the
near 78 percent of BHF that it did not already own, topping
Fosun's 5.10 euro per share bid proposed in July.
The deal is seen as a test case for the attitude of European
regulators, particularly the European Central Bank, towards a
bigger role for Chinese financial investors.
Fosun and Oddo have been awaiting a green light from
regulators, expected by mid-December, to launch formal bids.
The Chinese investor sees acquiring BHF as an important step
in establishing a financial platform in Germany and beyond.
It already owns a near 20 percent stake in BHF and
aims to buy a further 9 percent, which would give it a sizeable
say in the bank's operations even if Oddo's bid succeeds.
"Fosun takes note of Oddo's announcement and is analysing
the situation," a Fosun spokesman said, declining further
comment.
Oddo said it now holds nearly 22 percent in BHF and has
secured commitments from two other shareholders, U.S. investor
Franklin Templeton Group and Aqton, a vehicle controlled by big
BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt, which made it confident
of being able to acquire more than 50 percent of BHF's capital.
Oddo, which took over German specialist adviser Seydler Bank
last year, is bidding for BHF to clarify its future course and
to ensure key staff are retained, rather than to consolidate
costs, bank head Philippe Oddo told journalists on a telephone
conference.
"It's a growth story, not a synergy story," Oddo said.
BHF Kleinwort Benson was forged just last year when
Brussels-listed RHJ International, owner of the venerable
200-year-old British merchant bank Kleinwort Benson, bought the
Frankfurt-based BHF-Bank from Deutsche Bank.
Now BHF Kleinwort Benson looks set for a renewed breakup.
Oddo said if its bid succeeded it would sell BHF's private
banking activities in Britain and the Channel Islands to Societe
Generale at a price and terms that had already been
fixed.
Societe Generale and JP Morgan are providing loans for the
takeover, and Oddo said it would also seek permission for a
capital increase at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
scheduled for Dec. 3.
The capital increase was expected to raise between 50 and
100 million euros, a source familiar with the situation said.
At its offer price, Oddo would need about 596 million euros
to buy the shares in BHF it does not yet own.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones and Matthieu Prottard;
Editing by Maria Sheahan and Adrian Croft)