FRANKFURT Nov 27 French private bank Oddo & Cie
on Friday said it was offering 5.75 euros per share
to buy the 85 percent of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort
Benson it does not already own, valuing it at 760
million euros ($805 million).
Oddo's bid puts it in direct competition with Chinese
investor Fosun, which owns a near 20 percent stake and
which in July announced its intention to offer 5.10 euros per
share to buy the rest of BHF.
Oddo said if its bid succeeded it would sell BHF's private
banking activities in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands
to Societe Generale, which is also providing financing
for the takeover.
Fosun and Oddo have been awaiting a green light from bank
regulators, including the European Central Bank, to formally
launch their bids.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
