BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
BRUSSELS, July 24 Chinese investment group Fosun made a takeover bid for wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson, the Belgian stock market regulator said on Friday.
Fosun, already the group's largest shareholder, is offering 5.1 euros per share, the regulator added. BHF Kleinwort Benson's shares were suspended earlier on Friday at 4.66 euros. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.