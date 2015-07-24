BRUSSELS, July 24 Chinese investment group Fosun made a takeover bid for wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson, the Belgian stock market regulator said on Friday.

Fosun, already the group's largest shareholder, is offering 5.1 euros per share, the regulator added. BHF Kleinwort Benson's shares were suspended earlier on Friday at 4.66 euros. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)