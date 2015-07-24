(Adds details on valuation)

BRUSSELS, July 24 Chinese investment group Fosun made a takeover bid for wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson, the Belgian stock market regulator said on Friday, in a deal that would value the group at 675 million euros ($738.5 million).

Fosun, already BHF Kleinwort Benson's largest shareholder with a 28.6 percent stake, is offering 5.1 euros per share, the regulator added. BHF Kleinwort Benson's shares were suspended earlier on Friday at 4.66 euros.

Like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fosun is seeking to buy insurance assets to help it finance future investments.

It agreed to buy German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers earlier in July. It also owns French-based holiday company Club Mediterranee and has a stake in Britain's Thomas Cook.

Fosun had said earlier that its investment in BHF Kleinwort Benson would "strengthen its comprehensive financial capabilities and to better access other business opportunities in Europe."

BHF Kleinwort Benson, previously known as RHJ International, used to have large holdings in Japanese firms and also bid in 2009 to buy carmaker Opel.

However, it began a transformation towards becoming a financial services group after the purchase of Kleinwort Benson from Germany's Commerzbank in 2009.

In 2012 it purchased BHF from Deutsche Bank to become BHF Kleinwort Benson. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)