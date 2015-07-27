BRUSSELS, July 27 Wealth management group BHF
Kleinwort Benson said on Monday that it had not been
contacted by its largest shareholder, Chinese investment group
Fosun, which has put in an offer to rest of the
Belgium-listed company.
On Friday, Belgian financial regulator FSMA said Fosun had
made a takeover bid at 5.10 euros a shares, valuing BHF
Kleinwort Benson at 675 million euros ($738.5 million).
"The Board was not contacted by the proposed offeror prior
to, nor has been contacted by them since, receiving notification
from the FSMA," BHF Kleinwort Benson said.
The group said it had formed a sub-committee of board
members to assess the offer and to make a recommendation to the
full board, without specifying a date.
Fosun and BHF Kleinwort Benson CEO Leonhard Fischer in June
clashed over the dismissal of BHF head Bjorn Robens, which Fosun
called "completely against the interests of shareholders".
Fosun owns 19.49 percent of BHF Kleinwort Benson and
entities associated with it had entered a purchase agreement
with company founder Timothy Collins and affiliated entities to
buy a 9.12 percent stake.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)