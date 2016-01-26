FRANKFURT Jan 26 Chinese investor Fosun
may sell its 28.6 percent stake in Anglo-German lender
BHF Kleinwort Benson to French private bank Oddo &
Cie after declaring defeat in its own pursuit of the
bank last year.
By accepting Oddo's offer for the stake, Fosun would receive
217 million euros ($235 million) and make a 29 million euro
profit, the investor said on Tuesday.
Oddo launched a 760 million euro counter bid for BHF in
November, challenging Fosun's earlier offer. Fosun
then withdrew its bid in December.
Fosun had seen buying BHF as an important step in
establishing a financial platform in Germany and beyond, but it
refrained from topping Oddo's counterbid.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke; editing
by David Clarke)