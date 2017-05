FRANKFURT, March 9 Markus Beumer, former Commerzbank board member responsible for the bank's business with medium-sized companies, is joining Germany's BHF Bank, which is owned by France's Oddo & Cie.

Beumer, aged 52, will take up his post by June at BHF's Corporates & Markets business, where he will be in charge of capital markets, Oddo and BHF said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)