* BHP beats fiscal 2015 iron ore guidance
* Says will take up to $650 million writedown in copper
(Adds iron ore production figures, prices copper impairment)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 22 BHP Billiton
beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and
said it was on track for additional growth in the current year
following major expansion work.
The global miner also flagged a further hit to its full-year
underlying profit of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to
writedowns in its copper business.
The impairments come on top of $2 billion in post-tax
writedowns to its U.S. shale oil division announced last week.
Output at its Western Australia iron ore mines increased by
13 percent to a record 254 million tonnes in the year ended June
30 versus previous guidance of 250 million tonnes, the company
said on Wednesday.
"Better productivity will be the sole source of volume
growth at Western Australia Iron Ore in the 2016 financial year
with production forecast to increase by 7 percent and unit costs
are expected to fall to US$16 per tonne," Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie said in the latest company production report.
Further productivity improvements would contribute to an
increase to 290 million tonnes a year over time, BHP said. The
miner in April deferred a port project that would have boosted
output to 290 million tonnes by mid-2017.
BHP is facing ever-stiffer competition from Vale
and Rio Tinto for its share of the seabourne
iron ore trade, which many analysts believe will not meet
bullish forecasts, contributing to a collapse prices.
BHP said it saw a 41 percent decline in the price of its ore
in fiscal 2015 to $61 per wet metric tonne. Iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI is trading around $52 a tonne, down from prices
above $190 in early 2011 on slowing demand growth in China.
The June quarter output for BHP's share of production of
60.1 million tonnes was in line with analysts' estimates of 60
million tonnes. The full-year production figures and guidance
take into account the share of output for BHP's joint venture
partners in some mines.
Rival Rio Tinto this month cut its calendar 2015 target for
shipments by 10 million tonnes to 340 million tonnes after two
cyclones disrupted operations.
BHP said it expects the latest impairments to total between
$350 million and $650 million, mostly tied to its Cerro Colorado
mine in Chile and redundancies in the overall copper business. A
reduction in the use of rigs will also contribute between $50
million and $150 million to the writedown.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)