* BHP lifts quarterly iron ore output 7 pct
* Says will mine 247 million/t in FY 2016
* Copper output slips on lower Escondida ore grades
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 21 BHP Billiton
boosted September quarter iron ore production by 7 percent to 61
million tonnes, while maintaining full-year guidance at 247
million tonnes and shrugging off growing concerns of a mounting
global supply glut.
At its projected production rate, BHP will retain its world
number three ranking in output and exports of the steel-making
commodity, which accounts for more than half its revenue and
profits.
"BHP Billiton remains on track to meet full-year production
and cost guidance after a solid operational performance this
quarter," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in releasing the
global mining company's latest production report.
BHP, like its rivals, is working it mines harder to drive
down costs and improve efficiencies as demand for its ore
softens in the key China market.
Iron ore prices are down sharply from a high of nearly $200
a tonne in 2011 to $52.10 .IO62-CNI=SI. as of Wednesday. The
price is forecast to drop to $50 over the next two years,
according to a recent Reuters poll
Iron ore miners have been on a drive to lower their iron ore
production costs to close to $10-$15 a tonne to keep ahead of
the deterioration in pricing.
While global iron ore trade is forecast to increase by only
1.5 percent in 2015 to 1.4 billion tonnes, the lowest rate of
growth since 2001, supply from Australia is projected to
increase by 6 percent to 762 million tonnes, according to
Australia's Department of Industry and Science.
BHP plans production of 247 million tonnes in the year to
June 30, 2016, up 6 percent on a year earlier, ranking it as the
third-largest producer worldwide after Vale and Rio
Tinto .
Vale this week said it produced a record 88.2 million tonnes
of iron ore in the September quarter, just ahead of Rio Tinto,
and would also continue to increase output.
In copper, BHP said quarterly production fell 3 percent to
377,000 tonnes as a strong operating performance was offset by
the mining of less rich ores at its majority-owned Escondida
mine in Chile.
However, its guidance for the 2016 financial year remained
unchanged at 1. 5 million tonnes,
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)