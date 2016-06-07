* Adaro Energy says stake sale worth $120 mln
* Deal effective on approvals from government
* Analysts had said deal not likely to top $200 mln
(Adds comment from Adaro)
MELBOURNE, June 7 BHP Billiton said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell its coal assets in Indonesia to
its partner, Adaro Energy, following a slump in
prices for metallurgical coal.
BHP did not disclose the price for its 75 percent stake in
IndoMet Coal, which it first flagged was up for sale in April.
Adaro, however, Indonesia's second largest thermal coal
producer, said in a statement the deal was worth $120 million
and would "become effective upon the fulfilment of requirements
in the share sale agreement, including necessary approvals from
the Government of the Republic of Indonesia."
The amount is well below the $335 million Adaro paid for a
25 percent stake in IndoMet in 2010. Analyst had said in April
that BHP would be lucky to get $200 million for its stake due to
regulatory uncertainty in Indonesia and the sharp slump in coal
prices.
"After a detailed review of IndoMet Coal, we concluded that
although the project could support a larger scale development,
BHP Billiton has a range of other growth options in the
portfolio that are more attractive for future investment,"
IndoMet Coal asset president James Palmer had said in a
statement earlier in the day.
IndoMet holds seven coal contracts of work in Central and
Eastern Kalimantan, including the 1 million tonnes a year Haju
mine, which started producing last year.
Haju made up less than 2 percent of BHP's metallurgical coal
output in the first nine months of its current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Fergus
Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by Ed Davies and Tom Hogue)