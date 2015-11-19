(Recasts, adds chairman and CEO quotes, updates shares)
PERTH, Nov 19 Mining giant BHP Billiton
will update the market on its future dividend policy in
February, chairman Jac Nasser said on Thursday, at it battles
falling prices for everything from iron ore to copper.
BHP's progressive dividend policy, under which the company
promises never to cut dividends, is under pressure, with
investors fearing it will have to borrow heavily to fund the
payout as the commodity downturn slashes earnings.
Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, Nasser
and Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said maintaining a strong
balance sheet would be BHP's first priority, but pointed to the
savings it had made from improved productivity.
"We don't have to make any decisions on what the dividend is
until next February," when fiscal first half results are
released, Nasser told reporters.
"The balance sheet has to be strong 'A' through the cycle,"
he added. "Obviously debt is part of that equation."
Mackenzie said BHP's efforts to improve productivity meant
it could reduce capital spending and invest less to generate
future growth, "perhaps 50 percent less".
"That of course provides us with a bit more cash which then
goes into the dividend discussion," he said.
UBS is forecasting a near 50 percent fall in BHP's net
earnings to $3.3 billion in 2015/16, about half the $6.49
billion the company paid out last year on dividends, while
Goldman Sachs has said BHP needs to cut its dividend in half.
Facing a potential multi-billion dollar bill to help clean
up a mud slide disaster that killed at least 11 people on Nov. 5
at the company's Samarco joint venture in Brazil, Mackenzie said
he was determined to see the operation resume some day and had
no plans to exit the venture.
"There should be no doubt that our desire is to get it back
to being a good business again and we are committed very much to
the long term," he said.
In 1996, BHP agreed to a $400-million out-of-court
settlement for land holders near its Ok Tedi mine in Papua New
Guinea after a tailings dam disaster and five years later
divested its majority interest.
Earlier at the meeting, Nasser agreed to a request by
Greenpeace for a moment's silence in respect for those affected
by the tragedy.
BHP shares closed up 3 percent on Thursday at A$20.42, after
hitting a seven-year low in the previous session.
Iron ore, BHP's main source of income, was sitting at $46.35
a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, down from highs above $180 in 2011,
while copper was veering towards a six-year low. Oil
and coal are also weaker.
