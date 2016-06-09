By James Regan
| SYDNEY, June 9
SYDNEY, June 9 BHP Billiton is
studying an option to develop a massive new iron ore deposit in
Australia to replace lost tonnes as operations age and reserves
decline, according to the company and documents filed with
environmental regulators.
The deposit is called South Flank and lies 10 km (6.2 miles)
south of BHP's existing Mining Area C operation and would create
an expanse 26 km long and 2 km wide.
"We are currently studying a number of options to sustain
our supply chain capacity for the future, and the South Flank
deposit is one option under consideration," a BHP spokeswoman
said.
She said it was too early to place a cost on any new iron
ore mine, which would be designed to help replace almost a third
of BHP's current production, coming from its Yandi mine.
"At the current rate of production, the resource supporting
Yandi's 80-million-tonnes-per-year operation will need to be
sustained from other ore sources at some stage over the next
five to ten years," she said.
BHP is the second-biggest iron ore producer in Australia
behind Rio Tinto , with each company using its
own rail lines and port facilities to ship hundreds of millions
of tonnes of ore a year, mostly to China.
Rio Tinto is expected to decide this year to whether to
develop its own Silvergrass iron ore deposit in Australia, which
analysts estimate could cost $1 billion.
Iron ore was largely absent from a growth strategy outlined
by BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie last month that focused
on ways to increase the company's footprint in copper and
petroleum, despite iron ore being its greatest source of
revenue.
BHP has invested heavily in iron ore, more than doubling its
output since 2010.
The company has submitted an environmental document to
Western Australia state's Environmental Protection Authority to
determine the level of assessment required.
The document is designed to help the authority decide on how
much scrutiny to apply to the project, with BHP recommending a
full public environmental review be conducted.
Any plans remained preliminary and don't change BHP's
production guidance of 260 million tonnes this year and 290
million tonnes over time, according to the spokeswoman.
