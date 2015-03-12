Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MELBOURNE, March 12 BHP Billiton said it has suspended its Blackwater coal operations in Australia after a worker at the mine, a father of two and grandfather of two, was killed in a truck accident on Thursday.
The accident at the mine, one of seven owned by the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in central Queensland, involved a raptor transporter vehicle, BHP said.
Blackwater is the second-largest among BHP's metallurgical coal mines. It produced 3.5 million tonnes in the six months to December, making up one-fifth of BMA's output.
The accident at Blackwater is the second at a Queensland coal mine in the past month. One worker was killed and another was injured at Anglo American's Dawson coal mine in February when a truck tire exploded during a tire change.
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.