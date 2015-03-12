(Adds Blackwater production)

MELBOURNE, March 12 BHP Billiton said it has suspended its Blackwater coal operations in Australia after a worker at the mine, a father of two and grandfather of two, was killed in a truck accident on Thursday.

The accident at the mine, one of seven owned by the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in central Queensland, involved a raptor transporter vehicle, BHP said.

Blackwater is the second-largest among BHP's metallurgical coal mines. It produced 3.5 million tonnes in the six months to December, making up one-fifth of BMA's output.

The accident at Blackwater is the second at a Queensland coal mine in the past month. One worker was killed and another was injured at Anglo American's Dawson coal mine in February when a truck tire exploded during a tire change.

