SYDNEY, Sept 23 BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi <8058.T) will cut about 700 jobs at coal mines they operate jointly in Australia, with the two companies citing over-staffing in tough market conditions.

The move follows a review of the operations, in Australia's Queensland state, owned 50-50 through the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance that found employee numbers were higher than required to operate safely and efficiently, the partners said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)